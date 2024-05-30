🔭✨ Exploring DAVINCI Descent Probe Instruments 🌌🛰️

🤔 Curious about space exploration?

🤝 Get ready to dive into space exploration with Dr. Erika Kohler, a Research Space Scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt as she shares some interesting information about the Mission DAVINCI. 🌐

👩 She explains the DAVINCI mission brings seven cutting-edge instruments, with five aboard the descent probe and two on the spacecraft for planetary flybys. 🌠🔍

🔬 Two mass spectrometers, VMS and VTLs, will perform detailed atmospheric analysis during descent, revealing the planet's history and current conditions. 🌡️📊

🌫️ As DAVINCI descends, it will detect atmospheric gradients, offering a comprehensive view of the planet's atmosphere. 🌍🔍

