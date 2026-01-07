From the COVID Vaccination Agenda to the Measles Vaccine Mandate - The Stakes Are High - Dr. Ronald Weikl (MD)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How react to human-rights infringements labeled as public-health measures? The German physician and health-freedom activist Dr. Ronald Weikl describes his way as co-founder of the scientists association MWGFD (Medical Professionals and Scientists for Justice, Freedom and Democracy) during the COVID pandemic and in current public-health challenges such as vaccine mandates. If the COVID mRNA vaccines proved to be more harmful than helpful, what will be the case with the traditional, well-known vaccinations? The survey of old and recent studies gives a clear picture.