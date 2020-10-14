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Gates does not want the politicians saying which covid drugs to be approved
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19 views • October 14, 2020
The Unites States and every other country would be better off if this person did not exist. Like the old joke said " he couldnt stop windows from getting a virus, what makes him an expert here". There is no such thing as COVID people. Its just another FLU
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