Who are you, and what is your true nature? How does Personality perceive this world? How does Personality react to the loss of a dear person? What does a human yearn for? How is the energy of life expended when Personality is undeveloped, and when Personality develops spiritually? How does consciousness oppose Personality? How does spiritual development and maturation of Personality occur through the "silver thread"? How is a human's energy structure transformed when Personality merges with the soul? Does human consciousness change after the transformation of human structure takes place, and a new being, an Angel is born? Learn about this and much more in the video "Spiritual Development of Personality" with Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.

