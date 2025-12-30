Programming Biology: Composition, Design, and Translation | iGEM 2025 Grand Jamboree

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7fEopTA_iw
.
￼
￼
.
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
.
https://x.com/i/status/2004696047701139665
National Nanotechnology Initiative at 20 years: enabling new horizons: Quadrennial Review of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (2025): Securing U.S. Global Leadership https://rumble.com/v73i564-429148588.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
￼
.
https://x.com/i/status/2004270291971944589
Winning the 6G Race
Presidential Memoranda
December 19, 2025
"This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies"
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/national-security-presidential-memorandum-nspm-8-0bda/
.
ARRC SEMINAR PROF IAN F AKYILDIZ 6G 2023 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB
￼
.
https://x.com/i/status/2002322590132543769
6G The Biodigital Convergence Global Revolution European commission, Canada, USA-Israel https://rumble.com/v7395mw-428729288.html
￼
.
https://x.com/i/status/2002559709879136592
Bioconvergence revolution led by Israel Inovation Authority and Canada - Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection https://rumble.com/v73a4ui-428774922.html
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998924279531143298?t=EwDF2Cxgd1QpIIEeEmlGvA&s=19
Donald Trump ~ "Onto 6G now" "what does that do give you a little bit deeper view under somebody's skin" "So the 6 Is Comming Huh" Dec. 10, 2025 https://rumble.com/v72v5j2-428075966.html
￼
.
https://x.com/i/status/2005751441441378351
These systems leverage the adaptability and specificity of engineered living cells with the computational power, long-distance communication, and multi-input data integration capabilities of bioelectronics.
Recent advances in biomaterials and synthetic biology have enabled cells to be remotely triggered via multiple modalities https://search.brave.com/search?q=Integrating+bioelectronics+with+cell-based+synthetic+biology&source=android&summary=1&conversation=506121db22f516cbf1c4cd
￼
.
https://x.com/i/status/1919020165334790164
Five Facets of 6G:
Research Challenges and Opportunities https://search.brave.com/search?q=Five+Facets+of+6G%3A+Research+Challenges+and+Opportunities&source=android&summary=1&conversation=10d28c9ea4f2730b67e56e
￼￼￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999267472130867686?t=CUcxveTSP7DMhOqYh2ICUg&s=19
ISRAEL TCS TELCOM 6G In Progress: What to Expect? https://tcsisrael.com/blog/6g-in-progress/