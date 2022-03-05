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What Caused the Failure of Modern Journalism and How to Fix It: James O'Keefe [04.03.2022]
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10 views • March 05, 2022
Note: Then when is Project Veritas reporting about the Satanic Worldwide Pedophile Child Trafficing?
A muckraker is someone who makes public what those in power want to keep hidden.
And in an environment where many news outlets have become mouthpieces of political parties and corporate powers, muckraker journalism is now needed more than ever.
James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, has presented in his new book, “Muckraker,” a proposal for a new type of citizen and undercover journalism that can empower anyone to expose wrongdoing and corruption.
To learn more about this, and how journalism can be restored, we sat down for an interview.
Full Episode https://ept.ms/AmericanMuckrakerYT
#Journalism #ProjectVeritas #Undercover
2,170 views Premiered 6 hours ago
Crossroads Highlights
44.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fSFKYmnuHqo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cBUy9u0VhEZx9hiBUgMiQ
A muckraker is someone who makes public what those in power want to keep hidden.
And in an environment where many news outlets have become mouthpieces of political parties and corporate powers, muckraker journalism is now needed more than ever.
James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, has presented in his new book, “Muckraker,” a proposal for a new type of citizen and undercover journalism that can empower anyone to expose wrongdoing and corruption.
To learn more about this, and how journalism can be restored, we sat down for an interview.
Full Episode https://ept.ms/AmericanMuckrakerYT
#Journalism #ProjectVeritas #Undercover
2,170 views Premiered 6 hours ago
Crossroads Highlights
44.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fSFKYmnuHqo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cBUy9u0VhEZx9hiBUgMiQ
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