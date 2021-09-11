The atrocities of men - Defying Silence

The Truth should never be offensive or repressed. The atrocities of men is unspeakable within the last 85 years alone. Now, imagine the horrors that have taken place throughout all human history. Those in power have repressed humanity for their own wealth and power. They deserve neither forgiveness or compassion for the horrors they have inflicted on mankind. If hell exists, we can be sure their souls will spend eternity separated from the light.

Just in case someone has a problem.

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Do not infringe on our freedom of speech and expression. This video is educational regardless how brutal it may seem. People should be entitled to see the the truth of what those in power have done to humanity in the name of power and wealth.