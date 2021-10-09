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The Celtic Tiger and Its Catholic Church - Silence Remains
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62 views • October 09, 2021
Ireland's Children of Shame (Church Scandal Documentary)
Tuam, a quiet town in the west of Ireland. Tuam, a name that traumatised the whole of Ireland in the spring of 2014, when an unimaginable story was revealed. A hidden mass grave containing the remains of some 800 children was discovered on the former grounds of a home for single mothers, a hell on earth where children died from ill treatment, and were shamefully buried in secret and forgotten. Up until the 1990's, dozens of these detention centres were run by religious orders, but the country is still reluctant to confront the ghosts of its past.
Tuam, a quiet town in the west of Ireland. Tuam, a name that traumatised the whole of Ireland in the spring of 2014, when an unimaginable story was revealed. A hidden mass grave containing the remains of some 800 children was discovered on the former grounds of a home for single mothers, a hell on earth where children died from ill treatment, and were shamefully buried in secret and forgotten. Up until the 1990's, dozens of these detention centres were run by religious orders, but the country is still reluctant to confront the ghosts of its past.
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