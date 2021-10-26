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What Does God Say About Capitalism?
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30 views • October 26, 2021
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The light of a lamp will never shine in you again. The voice of bridegroom and bride will never be heard in you again. Your merchants were the world’s important people. By your magic spell all the nations were led astray. - Revelation 18:23
The light of a lamp will never shine in you again. The voice of bridegroom and bride will never be heard in you again. Your merchants were the world’s important people. By your magic spell all the nations were led astray. - Revelation 18:23
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