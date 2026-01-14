RT News - January 14 2026 9AM GMT

January 14, 2026

One man is killed and four more including a young child are wounded in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don. That's as the nation's defence ministry says it shot down 4 dozen Ukrainian drones above Russia's regions overnight. Tehran slams Washington for seeking a pretext for military intervention. And that's as Trump calls for Iranians to rise up and overthrow the government. Venezuelans out in force to rally against US aggression and the kidnapping of their president as protesters are fed up with Donald Trump's policies towards Latin America.





