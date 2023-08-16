Are The Same War Mongers Behind the Maui Fires as in North Calif. Profits OVER Repairs





BIDEN APPEARS TO FORGET NAME OF MAUI IN DISMISSIVE WILDFIRE COMMENTS

Biden appears to be approaching the devastating Maui wildfires like many of the challenges he faces – by turning up late and not knowing what's going on. The 80-year-old finally deigned to address the wildfires, four days after originally trying to sweep the tragedy under the rug with ‘no comment.’ Admittedly, it was tacked on to the end of a speech about economics in Milwaukee.

He remembered that there was a fire somewhere in Hawaii, but that’s about as far as it went. ‘The army helicopters helped fire suppression and efforts in the Big Island,’ said Biden. ‘Because there’s still some burning on the Big Island, not the one, not the one where you see on television all the time.’ We’re sure that rousing speech filled the residents of Maui with optimism.

It wasn’t a day completely without achievement though. Biden managed to invent an entirely new word, which isn’t something most of us could claim. Having said that, we’re not exactly sure what ‘bipartisaflucschhhhergendwichərrrʳʳʶ’ means. Our best guess is that it’s some new drug they’re giving him at the care home.





The first posting of my video on the Paradise fire was

REMOVED ON YOUTUBE, INAPPROPRIATE CONTENT, OMG I MUST BE RIGHT ON, zionist censoring gone too far.





Global Reset into Lock Down for All, Stop The Crime

Camp Fire: PG&E could be prosecuted for murder, attorney general says in filing

BY DALE KASLER

DECEMBER 29, 2018 09:01 AM , UPDATED JANUARY 02, 2019 11:17 AM





Vanguard Group US $2,080 trillion Rothschild major shareholder)

Supreme Court's LGBTQ Ruling & CEO Who Killed 84 People Gets Slap On Wrist

