BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are The Same War Mongers Behind the Maui Fires as in North Calif. Profits OVER Repairs
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
136 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • August 16, 2023

Are The Same War Mongers Behind the Maui Fires as in North Calif. Profits OVER Repairs


Maui clip

https://twitter.com/realstewpeters/status/1691541400519577600?cn=ZmxleGlibGVfcmVjcw%3D%3D&refsrc=email


BIDEN APPEARS TO FORGET NAME OF MAUI IN DISMISSIVE WILDFIRE COMMENTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DCzkmwGAXPE3/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Biden appears to be approaching the devastating Maui wildfires like many of the challenges he faces – by turning up late and not knowing what's going on. The 80-year-old finally deigned to address the wildfires, four days after originally trying to sweep the tragedy under the rug with ‘no comment.’ Admittedly, it was tacked on to the end of a speech about economics in Milwaukee.

He remembered that there was a fire somewhere in Hawaii, but that’s about as far as it went. ‘The army helicopters helped fire suppression and efforts in the Big Island,’ said Biden. ‘Because there’s still some burning on the Big Island, not the one, not the one where you see on television all the time.’ We’re sure that rousing speech filled the residents of Maui with optimism.

It wasn’t a day completely without achievement though. Biden managed to invent an entirely new word, which isn’t something most of us could claim. Having said that, we’re not exactly sure what ‘bipartisaflucschhhhergendwichərrrʳʳʶ’ means. Our best guess is that it’s some new drug they’re giving him at the care home.


The first posting of my video on the Paradise fire was

REMOVED ON YOUTUBE, INAPPROPRIATE CONTENT, OMG I MUST BE RIGHT ON, zionist censoring gone too far.


Global Reset into Lock Down for All, Stop The Crime

https://youtu.be/oIJZWIR2sCk


Camp Fire: PG&E could be prosecuted for murder, attorney general says in filing

BY DALE KASLER

DECEMBER 29, 2018 09:01 AM , UPDATED JANUARY 02, 2019 11:17 AM


  Read more here: https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/fires/article223713155.html#storylink=cpy

https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/fires/article223713155.html


https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/PCG/holders


Vanguard Group US $2,080 trillion Rothschild major shareholder)

https://ronaldwederfoort.wordpress.com/2016/04/02/vanguard-group-us-2080-trillion-rothschild-major-shareholder/


Supreme Court's LGBTQ Ruling & CEO Who Killed 84 People Gets Slap On Wrist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtLhSeFPpnU&feature=emb_logo

Keywords
californiafiremauirothchildnorthernhawaiianpge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy