Martin Armstrong: Extraordinary Changes Inbound
ArlingtonInstitute
Published 10 days ago

John L. Petersen summarizes the latest forecast, according to Martin Armstrong and his computer program, “Socrates,” which has an impressively accurate track record. Potentially on the horizon is an imminent economic collapse, the dissolution of the United States, and a global civil war.

If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!

economic collapsemartin armstrongglobal civil warus dissolution

