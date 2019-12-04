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How Not to Use Gesso
Yellow Phonebox Art
Yellow Phonebox Art
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6 views • December 04, 2019
An impromptu video while I was avoiding working on my latest, more detailed colour pencil piece.
I haven't used gesso before (it's a white or black) primer for painting onto a canvas or other surface.) I'm not really sure why, but it's obviously something magical because proper artists use it all the time.
You'd think it would be pretty simple - paint the surface with white stuff. Well, you'd think...
You may not learn anything, but it might cheer you up a little. :)

You can follow me on Socialmedialand too. You can, but you don't have to. :D

Website - www.yellowphonebox.com
Instagram - yellowphoneboxart
Twitter - @yellowphonebox
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/YellowPhonebox/

Etsy Shop - https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/YellowPhoneBox
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funbrushesarthow-topaintinggessocrocodileyellow phoneboxyellow phonebox artart boardcustard creamsrichteabiscuitsprimingundercoat
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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