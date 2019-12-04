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How Not to Use Gesso
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6 views • December 04, 2019
An impromptu video while I was avoiding working on my latest, more detailed colour pencil piece.
I haven't used gesso before (it's a white or black) primer for painting onto a canvas or other surface.) I'm not really sure why, but it's obviously something magical because proper artists use it all the time.
You'd think it would be pretty simple - paint the surface with white stuff. Well, you'd think...
You may not learn anything, but it might cheer you up a little. :)
You can follow me on Socialmedialand too. You can, but you don't have to. :D
Website - www.yellowphonebox.com
Instagram - yellowphoneboxart
Twitter - @yellowphonebox
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/YellowPhonebox/
Etsy Shop - https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/YellowPhoneBox
I haven't used gesso before (it's a white or black) primer for painting onto a canvas or other surface.) I'm not really sure why, but it's obviously something magical because proper artists use it all the time.
You'd think it would be pretty simple - paint the surface with white stuff. Well, you'd think...
You may not learn anything, but it might cheer you up a little. :)
You can follow me on Socialmedialand too. You can, but you don't have to. :D
Website - www.yellowphonebox.com
Instagram - yellowphoneboxart
Twitter - @yellowphonebox
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/YellowPhonebox/
Etsy Shop - https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/YellowPhoneBox
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