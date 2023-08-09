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Extremely Important Angel Visit
High Hopes
High Hopes
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45 views • August 09, 2023

Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson


August 9, 2023


Today Pastor Stan shares a vision from Vicki Goforth Parnell where the Angel Gabriel and six other Angels came with a very important message: “The 144 000 are now activated”. Pastor Stan explains who the 144 000 will be and share his understanding of the Trumpets and Vials.


00:00 - Holy Decree

03:33 - A Bright Light

05:49 - Gabriel’s Message

09:41 - 144 000 Are Activated

14:52 - Barley Represent the Jews

16:41 - Who are the 144 000?

20:41 - The Lamb stood on Mount Sion

22:24 - The Vision

25:51 - The Trumpets, Seals & Vials

29:38 - Summery


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35nkbo-extremely-important-angel-visit-08092023.html

Keywords
christianprophecyjewsbarleytrumpetsangelslambvisionsealsgabrielarchangelprophecy clubvialsstan johnsonmount zionvicki goforth parnell144000 activated
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