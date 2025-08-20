BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pt. 13 Deep Dive Into: Ed Leedskalnin and His Coral Castle - "The Energy Grid" by Bruce L. Cathie
Yissilmissil Productions
Yissilmissil Productions
11 followers
36 views • 1 day ago

(Streamed live to YouTube on May 6th, 2025)

Watch this series as a playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3D9i1L0xoJdM0VlB3CDdryn


In this series, I will be reading from the book The Energy Grid by Bruce L. Cathie, as well as showing my personal photos taken at Coral Castle when I visited in 2023. We will go through this book chapter by chapter and get a better understanding about who Ed Leedskalnin was and his accomplishments of building Coral Castle in Homestead, Florida.


Intro and Intermission music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio


Check out my other Deep Dive series:

Bermuda Triangle Deep Dive Series Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3CVBdizqxgPpKP1TlcOpBXX

1900s Chicago Film Industry Deep Dive Series Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3CPu_swiQJOkDN-gBU0th9o


Keywords
floridaaliensrussiaufohomesteadunited states2024miamicoral castlelevitationarchitecturephotographsed leedskalnin1920s1930slatviasweet sixteenquarry rocksound levitation
