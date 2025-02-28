BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Transform How You Deal With People Who Hurt You
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 2 months ago

Feeling hurt, offended, or frustrated by others? In this episode of Let’s Talk, we uncover the biblical wisdom on handling offenses with grace. Discover why overreacting can do more harm than the offense itself and how Jesus teaches us to practice self-control, patience, and forgiveness. Learn practical steps to guard your heart, resist bitterness, and reflect Christ’s love even in the face of mistreatment.

🔹 Why does overreacting lead to greater damage? 🔹 What does the Bible say about self-restraint? 🔹 How can we truly forgive and move forward? 🔹 The secret to responding with wisdom instead of retaliation.

Don't let offense become a trap—turn it into an opportunity for spiritual growth. Watch now and transform your response to conflict! 🙏✨

Keywords
spiritual growthbiblical forgivenesschristian relationshipsforgiveness in christianityhandling offensesovercoming offenseself-control in the bibledealing with conflictchristian response to offensegrace and patiencejesus on forgivenessovercoming bitternessresponding with lovefaith-based wisdom
Chapters

00:00Introduction to Handling Offenses

01:00The Danger of Overreacting

01:45Biblical Examples of Overreacting

02:36Guarding Against Impulsive Responses

03:12The Duty of Restraint

04:11Practical Steps for Patience and Self-Restraint

04:40The Principle of Forgiveness

05:07Jesus' Teachings on Forgiveness

07:35Consequences of Withholding Forgiveness

08:22Christ's Example in Handling Offenses

10:32Modeling Christ's Response for Spiritual Growth

13:03Loving Your Enemies: A Testimony of Faith

14:03Conclusion and Encouragement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy