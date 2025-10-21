Riccardo Bosi: Special Operators In Plain Clothes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dark Empire Is Falling
* Deployment of military on national soil is a critical issue.
* The military is subordinate to civilian leadership.
* SpecOps have been authorized under the law by the Commander-In-Chief.
* This was anticipated a long time ago by America’s founders.
* Things are made to happen; none of this is accidental.
The full webcast is linked below.
Patriot Streetfighter | AustraliaOne Party (20 October 2025)
https://rumble.com/v70ke7y-10.20.25-the-dark-empire-is-falling-wmckay-jaco-and-bosi.html
https://rumble.com/v70l1ri-australiaone-party-the-dark-empire-is-falling-20-october-2025.html