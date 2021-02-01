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The Universal Antidote Documentary - AMAZING MUST WATCH AND SHARE!
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2234 views • February 01, 2021
The Universal Antidote Documentary
The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications. The Universal Antidote Documentary scheduled release is for February 1, 2021
The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it.
Find out more at any of the links below.
Download Free Here:
Reference book mentioned in the video can be found here: https://theuniversalantidote.com/
https://t.me/TheUniversalAntidote
Watch Here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/curiousoutlier
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/
https://rumble.com/c/c-537305
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q
For help about Chlorine Dioxide go the the Miracle of Water
https://www.miracleofwater.com/
Or find more info on Andreas Kalckers webiste:
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/
The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications. The Universal Antidote Documentary scheduled release is for February 1, 2021
The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it.
Find out more at any of the links below.
Download Free Here:
Reference book mentioned in the video can be found here: https://theuniversalantidote.com/
https://t.me/TheUniversalAntidote
Watch Here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/curiousoutlier
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/
https://rumble.com/c/c-537305
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q
For help about Chlorine Dioxide go the the Miracle of Water
https://www.miracleofwater.com/
Or find more info on Andreas Kalckers webiste:
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/
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