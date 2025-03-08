Big missiles flying targeting gas and military infrastructure in Ukraine!

Air raid alerts have been issued across Ukraine following a major missiles strikes, launched by the Russian Armed Forces, targeting Ukrainian gas and military infrastructure on a large scale. Footage circulated online on March 7, 2025, showing missile flights on the morning of March 7, launching Kalibr missiles by Russian Navy ships from the Black Sea, and an unknown several of Tu-95 strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces departing from Murmansk with Kh-101 missiles involved. Images and videos showed a small number of cruise missiles flying towards their designated targets, among others are Kharkov Region, Ternopil, Poltava, Sumy, with the worst-hit area being Myrhorod, where more than 10 explosions were reported at the Ukrainian Air Force airbase, sources reported.

Footage from Kharkov showed the aftermath, thick smoke billowing from energy facilities and gas infrastructure while Kiev-based sources complained and expressed concern. Meanwhile, verification of details through Ukrainian news sources that are less credible for accuracy, reported that in Kharkov there was also the arrival of ballistic missiles on infrastructure and residential buildings with a number of dead or injured. In addition to critical infrastructure buildings and residential buildings, 10 garages and five cars were burned, the Kharkov regional prosecutor's office said. Also, in Ternopil near Polish border, the power of the explosion by Kalibr missile, launched from the crew of the Black Sea submarine, where the gas compressor station in Velyka Berezovitsa was hit. Eyewitnesses reported that oxygen was sucked everywhere, the main gas pipeline was depressurized, and a leak was recorded. The metering point and distribution unit were damaged by fire, which also occurred in an area of 200 m², which led to the interruption of gas supplies to strategic facilities.

This is believed to be the first significant attack on Ukraine since the US stopped sharing early warning data with them from two waves of missile launches, which in total, more than 35 missiles were fired including involving drones. The targeting of energy and military infrastructure, apparently aimed at weakening the operational capacity and morale of the Ukrainian military. However, so far there has been no official confirmation from Moscow regarding the reports of the strikes.

