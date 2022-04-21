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Washington Post + Taylor Lorenz Doxx #LibsofTikTok -- Price to Pay for Confronting Lefty Ideology
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52 views • April 21, 2022
The Washington Post and Taylor Lorenz doxxed Libs of TikTok, a private citizen who wanted to keep her self anonymous. The question is, why did they undertake such an action, and the fact is because lives of TikTok was an influential account standing up to left wing ideology, they wanted to enact a price not only on her, but on anybody who would dare stand up to leftist ideology in the future.
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