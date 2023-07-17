Create New Account
Graphene Rain and Seeding Vermont Floods
Alex Hammer
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

"Nuke Rumors & Climate Clocks" ft. Jim Lee 7/5/23

https://rumble.com/v2yajte-nuke-rumors-and-climate-clocks-ft.-jim-lee-7523.html

https://soundcloud.com/quite-frankly-podcast/nuke-rumors-climate-clocks-ft-jim-lee-7523

On Quite Frankly TV: https://www.quitefrankly.tv/


Scientists advance cloud-seeding capabilities with nanotechnology

https://www.technologyreview.com/2022/03/28/1048275/scientists-advance-cloud-seeding-capabilities-with-nanotechnology/

The UAE Exploits Nanotechnology to Enhance Rainfall

https://statnano.com/news/67002/The-UAE-Exploits-Nanotechnology-to-Enhance-Rainfall

3d reduced graphene oxide/sio 2 composite for ice nucleation

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20220002159A1/en

Weather Modification Incorporated

http://www.weathermodification.com/index.php

Justice Laws Website

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/w-5/index.html

Wayback Machine

https://web.archive.org/web/20230716204706/https://wmiradar.com/alberta/forecast/forecast.pdf

HAIL SUPPRESSION [4 records]

https://www.btb.termiumplus.gc.ca/tpv2alpha/alpha-eng.html?lang=eng&i&index=enr&srchtxt=HAIL+SUPPRESSION

How does the Alberta Hail Suppression Project Help Manage Severe Summer Weather?

https://fuseinsurance.ca/alberta-hail-suppression-project/

Climate Viewer 3D

https://climateviewer.org/3d/?layersOn=usfloods&baseLayer=bingAerial&east=-61.97&west=-74.00&north=44.33&south=40.08&mode=globe

ZOOM EARTH

https://zoom.earth/maps/precipitation/#view=44.7,-64.4,5z/date=2023-07-08,18:00,+10/model=icon

Earth’s atmosphere can clean itself, groundbreaking research finds

https://www.dev.thebrighterside.news/post/earth-s-atmosphere-can-clean-itself-groundbreaking-research-finds


