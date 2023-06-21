Jim Caviezel Goes In Depth On Human Trafficking & New Movie "Sound Of Freedom"

Steve Bannon War Room with Jim Caviezel

Jim Caviezel Goes In Depth On Human Trafficking And New Movie "Sound Of Freedom"





About trafficking and adrenochrome empire:

Jim Caviezel says that adrenochrome is ten times more potent than heroine, he says there are multiple Epstein Islands run by intelligence agencies/governments, he once again calls out the Rothschilds, and says the conspiracy theory of nazis in Ukraine happened to turn out to be true.





"The adrenochrome empire. It is a chemical compound. It is an elite drug that they've used for many years. It's ten times more potent than heroine. It has some mystical qualities as far as making you look younger...





The agents that I've spoken to: Barrels of oil (body parts) are being sent to biolabs.

Who is NATO? Who is the UN? Who are the Central Banks? The Rothschilds banks.

Epstein Island isn't the only sex island out there. In this film they do a raid and the lady that ran that (island) wasn't in prison. You've got a lot of agencies involved in this."









https://rumble.com/v2vethl-jim-caviezel-goes-in-depth-on-human-trafficking-and-new-movie-sound-of-free.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3