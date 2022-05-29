© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UPDATE FROM MONICA - WHO WAS ARRESTED BY VICTORIAN POLICE FOR ORGANIZING FREEDOM PROTESTS
Follow
2
Share
Report
185 views • May 29, 2022
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
An important update from Monica from RDA. Who was arrested by corrupt Victorian Police for organizing freedom protests during covid lockdown! I know... how crazy, that you can go to jail for protesting your freedom. We need to start arresting all the criminal order followers, judges and politicians for human rights violations and crimes against humanity! I wont hold my breath!
An important update from Monica from RDA. Who was arrested by corrupt Victorian Police for organizing freedom protests during covid lockdown! I know... how crazy, that you can go to jail for protesting your freedom. We need to start arresting all the criminal order followers, judges and politicians for human rights violations and crimes against humanity! I wont hold my breath!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.