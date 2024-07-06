Vaccinated Corpses Are Emitting Radio Frequencies That Trace Back to Bill Gates

Globalist control freak Bill Gates has been working behind the scenes to computerize the human body without our consent for years, and now chilling discoveries regarding the state of vaccinated corpses reveal that something very serious changed after 2021.





Are the vaccinated already walking, talking human cyborgs, fulfilling as yet unknown functions for the global elite – before they keel over and die at the flick of a switch?





This may sound like science fiction, but when you see the stone cold evidence we have coming up for you, what sounded like a horror movie will suddenly look like a living nightmare for the vaccinated.