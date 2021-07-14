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Texas Dems run away to avoid vote on voter integrity bill | American Agenda on Newsmax
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50 views • July 14, 2021
TEXAS: Representatives fled the Lone Star State in order to avoid a vote on a Republican-backed effort to improve election integrity, and several of the lawmakers promoted the move publicly on social media. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee reacts. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax
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