LIVE at EnviroMed 2026, Jonathan Emord, Progressive Election Losses, Public Health Control, Autism Research, Social Media Misinformation - The RSB Show 8-6-26

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LIVE at EnviroMed 2026, Jonathan Emord, Progressive Election Losses, Peptide Access Victory, GRAS Reform Delayed, Public Health Control, Autism Research Questions, Profound Autism Surge, Mercury Filling Phaseout, Social Media Misinformation, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/live-at-enviromed-2026-jonathan-emord-progressive-election-losses-peptide-access-victory-gras-reform-delayed-public-health-control-autism-research-questions-profound-autism-surge-mercury-filli/