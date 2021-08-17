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ATT.ROBERT F. KENNEDY,JR. EXPOSING THE CORRUPTION OF FAUCI & WHAT IS REALLY IN COVID-19 "VACCINES"?
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211 views • August 17, 2021
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Robert Kennedy Jr. | Exposing the Corruption of Dr. Fauci & What Is Really In COVID-19 Vaccines?
Michigan hillbilly: Question !!!!
Does anyone remember when this fake pandemic first started in China???? Do you remember all the videos of people falling on their faces and going into convolutions???
I do and I remember thinking wow this virus is terrible and then it hit America and NOT ONE person fell on the ground and went into convolutions UNTIL the vaccine was rolled out !!!
So them poor Chinese bastards obviously got the vaccine before this fake virus was being promoted .
We called it the “ Wuhan wiggles” In the beginning do to all the videos of people falling on their faces and going into convolutions.
Wake up the time of the rope is upon us
Robert Kennedy Jr. | Exposing the Corruption of Dr. Fauci & What Is Really In COVID-19 Vaccines?
Michigan hillbilly: Question !!!!
Does anyone remember when this fake pandemic first started in China???? Do you remember all the videos of people falling on their faces and going into convolutions???
I do and I remember thinking wow this virus is terrible and then it hit America and NOT ONE person fell on the ground and went into convolutions UNTIL the vaccine was rolled out !!!
So them poor Chinese bastards obviously got the vaccine before this fake virus was being promoted .
We called it the “ Wuhan wiggles” In the beginning do to all the videos of people falling on their faces and going into convolutions.
Wake up the time of the rope is upon us
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