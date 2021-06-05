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Hopkins: Resist the "New Normal"
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180 views • June 05, 2021
C.J. Hopkins, American writer explicitly warns against a “New Normal”, as corporate media want to manifest it in the minds of all people. He calls this “New Normal” a “Trojan Horse” set up to create a new totalitarian system.
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