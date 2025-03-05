BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
California Bill Would Close Loopholes for Buying Sex From 16-Year-Olds
38 views • 1 month ago

A bipartisan coalition of California lawmakers has introduced a bill to strengthen penalties, including potential felonies, for purchasing sex from 16- and 17-year-old children. The legislation also would make loitering to purchase prostitution a misdemeanor with a $1,000 fine.

Introduced by Assemblywoman Maggy Krell, D-Sacramento, and state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, Assembly Bill 379 would close loopholes left open by forced amendments to Grove’s earlier legislation on the purchase of sex from children.

“I made a promise that I would never stop fighting for all children in the state of California, and I intend to do just that,” said Grove in a statement. “I am thrilled to partner with Assemblywoman Maggy Krell, a former federal prosecutor who handled major sex trafficking cases, to ensure children of all ages are equally protected under the law and to provide resources to support survivors who have endured this horrific crime.”

