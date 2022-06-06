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America's Convoy Debut Magazine | Truckers Rally | Stories from Trucker's and People's Convoy
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30 views • June 06, 2022
We are joined by William Owens, America's Poet, as he debuts the beautiful new commemorative magazine by the Truckers and for the Truckers. This is the first in a line of magazines that will become forever keepsakes of this time in history. People have left their jobs, their homes, normal life and taken to the road in their RV's, trucks and cars to stand for freedom. They have made a difference around the country being the voice of the American people. This magazine forever tells their stories and preserves what they have done.
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Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
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LOSE WEIGHT, REVERSE AGING, and HEALTHY COFFEE/JAVA all the same place! Esther’s Timeless Pack at https://b4a.mymfinity.com ~ Use the same link to order your JAVA COFFEE or the full weightless pack with Promo Code “B4A”
Get into the best health of your life with a 2 weeks reset with Drs Mark and Michelle Sherwood. Use our Promo Code “B4A” for exclusive savings at https://sherwood.tv
Grab a pair of MyPillow slippers like Tania wears with our special Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/ref...
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Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
To become a magazine affiliate - https://americasconvoy.postaffiliatep...
Purchase a copy of this magazine before there are none left - To buy the magazine
https://307t73116105373.3dcartstores....
Support Beauty for Ashes in MANY WAYS - Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
---------------------------------
Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828
PayPal, Venmo or Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashe...
LOSE WEIGHT, REVERSE AGING, and HEALTHY COFFEE/JAVA all the same place! Esther’s Timeless Pack at https://b4a.mymfinity.com ~ Use the same link to order your JAVA COFFEE or the full weightless pack with Promo Code “B4A”
Get into the best health of your life with a 2 weeks reset with Drs Mark and Michelle Sherwood. Use our Promo Code “B4A” for exclusive savings at https://sherwood.tv
Grab a pair of MyPillow slippers like Tania wears with our special Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/ref...
------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniaj...
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTaniaJoy
🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson
🏘FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforash...
📱FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beaut... 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajo...
🧑💻Website: www.beautyforashes.tv
------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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