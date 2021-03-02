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Headmaster: I refuse to make pupils wear masks in class
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60 views • March 02, 2021
UnHerd, February 28, 2021
David Perks is the founder and headteacher at the East London Science School, built on the principle of offering a strong foundation in science and maths and encouraging critical thinking.
When they come back on March 8th, he will not be following government guidance and requiring his pupils to wear facemasks in class.
Thanks to David for sharing his experience — we’ll be watching to see what other schools choose to do.
UnHerd
https://unherd.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/UnHerd/
David Perks is the founder and headteacher at the East London Science School, built on the principle of offering a strong foundation in science and maths and encouraging critical thinking.
When they come back on March 8th, he will not be following government guidance and requiring his pupils to wear facemasks in class.
Thanks to David for sharing his experience — we’ll be watching to see what other schools choose to do.
UnHerd
https://unherd.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/UnHerd/
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