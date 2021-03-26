TheOnlyTimeTravelerOnEarth

Hello My friends. This is a fund that I sent up to help bus some of those immigrants to Washington DC. Where they can be helped by the government officials 1st hand. That nice new fence is already sent up! And seems like a safe place to put most of them. so Biden an go visit them. And Ms. Harries. Shit..... at night Mrs. Biden can help and go read them some story books and tell storing about there travels. Please help if you can. any amount will help form $1 to $100. or more if you have the means. This problem needs to be front and center in WASHINGITON DC. this is not a joke.

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