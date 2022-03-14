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Wake up and see that the Media is lying to you about Russia - Ukraine!
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281 views • March 14, 2022
This video is for everyone who is stuck parroting the one-sided story from the MSM! There is more than meets the eye.
Join the Telegram Channel. Not Woke.. definitely Awakening. https://t.me/awakenfreedomz
#awakenfreedom #scottyze
Join the Telegram Channel. Not Woke.. definitely Awakening. https://t.me/awakenfreedomz
#awakenfreedom #scottyze
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