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As Pro-Abortionists Scour the Nation the Marxist Hand of Death Signs Orders | Reverend Jim Harden | Deadly Hand of Tyranny
Battlefront Broadcasting
Battlefront Broadcasting
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14 views • July 09, 2022

Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was assassinated by the CCP and the world reacts to this brave man's death. What is happening here on the world stage? The Leftists use the death to call for more gun control. How does this fail?

Pro-Abortion advocates make moves to stop states from outlawing abortions. President Biden issues orders to Congress to pass laws for infanticide and then enables deadly chemical means for abortions to occur through Executive Order.

Reverend Jim Harden, CEO of CompassCare Pregnancy Services, joins to discuss the attacks across the country on Pro-Life facilities. What is revealed about the move to provide tele-abortions and chemical murder of babies?

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scotusabortionchinaexecutive orderjapanted cruzassassinationccpdeath threatsbuffalo nypregnancy centershutdowndc
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