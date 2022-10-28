More and Better Bible Study with the ALL-NEW Logos 10

Create New Account
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Joel Richardson


Oct 27, 2022 Learn More At: https://www.logos.com/events/joel

People often ask me how I study the Bible and what tools I recommend. For years, I have been using Logos Bible Study software (almost) daily. It's a key part of every talk I give and every book I write. Logos is releasing a new version, so I invited my friend Scott Lindsay to join me to talk about the latest tools.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlIRRnJqbjg

