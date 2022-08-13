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Roger Waters Uncut. The full interview with Michael Smerconish recorded in Philadelphia, PA - 8/4/22
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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96 views • August 13, 2022

Roger Waters Uncut. The full interview with Michael Smerconish recorded in Philadelphia, PA - 8/4/22https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZsRj3_iDfM


Roger Waters Uncut. The full interview with Michael Smerconish was recorded in Philadelphia, PA at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia on August 4th, 2022. www.Smerconish.com


Pink Floyd's Waters explains why he called Biden a war criminal, CNN Interview


Pink Floyd co-founder explains meaning behind warning at the top of his show

https://youtu.be/ml373MHAtXo

Pink Floyd's co-founder Roger Waters warns fans on his solo tour that if they can't stand his politics, "F off to the bar." His show includes calling President Biden a war criminal, and firing a fake semi-automatic weapon into the crowd. CNN's Michael Smerconish finds him just as passionate offstage.



7 Aug, 2022 12:32

Pink Floyd's Waters explains why he called Biden a war criminal

https://www.rt.com/news/560404-pink-floyd-waters-biden-war-criminal/


Roger Waters Us and Them Concert, Nov 22, 2018, San Jose, Costa Rica

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bpZ9hKIGxwUo/


REAL REASON FOR THE PALESTINE GENOCIDE. ACCORDING TO DR MENO. ANOTHER VID DELETED ON YT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xn7K5YXk02F


Roger Waters Great Interview, about Biden, Assange, Imperialism, Jared Kushner is Dog Poop

https://ugetube.com/watch/roger-waters-great-interview-about-biden-assange-imperialism-jared-kushner-is-dog-poop_NjlrM18PFZeWIiy.html


Roger Waters, Israel is a terrorist, apartheid, racist regime

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SAQFS3uAuPd9/


System of a Down lead singer Serj Tankian slams Turkey over Nagorno-Karabakh war, Armenian genocide

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DLl8Jt6CeH5X/


Resist, Tear Off The Mask

https://www.brighteon.com/fb841e29-3599-4d2a-873b-1c14f15cffc4


Reaction from rock legend and peace activist Roger Waters on Gaza Bombing

https://www.bitchute.com/video/D3Wzt4F2P1qI/


PALESTINE GENOCIDE, IT’S ALL ABOUT THE LEVANT OIL RESERVES IN GAZA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZlE7q5fCFbAz/

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cnninterviewwatersuncut
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