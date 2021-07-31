X22 REPORT: Conversation with Dr McCullough Vaccine Coersion is Illegal

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Dr. McCullough has made presentations on the advancement of medicine across the world and has been an invited lecturer at the New York Academy of Sciences, the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency, and the U.S. Congressional Oversight Panel. Dr. McCullough begins the conversation discussing the myths of covid and that there never needed to be a lock down. There are many drugs that will cure covid so the vaccine is not needed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.