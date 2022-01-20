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1/19/2022 Miles Guo: The vast majority of the 95 million CCP members resent “God Xi”. They wish Xi to attack Taiwan as soon as possible. Taiwan will gain independence once the CCP sets off the war. We will ensure the US and Europe will stay on Taiwan’s side