Lauren Boebert: 'This is a gift to the Democrats'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Lauren Boebert joins" Eric Bolling The Balance" to share her insights on the debt ceiling deal and criticizes both Republicans and Democrats supporting this bill.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html