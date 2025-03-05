The BBC forgets to cut the live feed of their reporter in Kiev, and his comment on the Zelensky-Trump fiasco is priceless.

"I heard this is the second time in history that a president has f**ked someone in the Oval Office."

Adding:

💰 Supreme Court blocks Trump’s bid to halt foreign aid

The US Supreme Court has rejected the Donald Trump administration’s attempt to cancel $2 billion in USAID foreign payments, arguing that the funds remain allocated under existing contracts. The 5-4 ruling upholds a district court decision.

One of the four Supreme Court judges who opposed this ruling stated: "Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the Government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars? The answer to that question should be an emphatic 'No,' but a majority of this [Supreme] Court apparently thinks otherwise. I am stunned."

Also:

Will Musk get GRILLED by lawmakers over DOGE cuts?

Elon Musk is meeting with Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss spending cuts proposed by his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

▪️In Congress, Republican leaders are currently aiming to pass a short-term budget that maintains existing spending levels.

▪️They are concerned about the rapid reductions affecting jobs and government programs in their home districts.

▪️US President Donald Trump, for his part, praised DOGE’s work during his speech to Congress, claiming $105 billion in savings.