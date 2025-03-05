BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BBC forgets to cut the live feed of their reporter in Kiev, and his comment on the Zelensky-Trump fiasco is priceless
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
540 views • 1 month ago

The BBC forgets to cut the live feed of their reporter in Kiev, and his comment on the Zelensky-Trump fiasco is priceless.

"I heard this is the second time in history that a president has f**ked someone in the Oval Office."

Adding: 

💰 Supreme Court blocks Trump’s bid to halt foreign aid

The US Supreme Court has rejected the Donald Trump administration’s attempt to cancel $2 billion in USAID foreign payments, arguing that the funds remain allocated under existing contracts. The 5-4 ruling upholds a district court decision.

One of the four Supreme Court judges who opposed this ruling stated: "Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the Government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars? The answer to that question should be an emphatic 'No,' but a majority of this [Supreme] Court apparently thinks otherwise. I am stunned."

Also: 

Will Musk get GRILLED by lawmakers over DOGE cuts?

Elon Musk is meeting with Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss spending cuts proposed by his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

▪️In Congress, Republican leaders are currently aiming to pass a short-term budget that maintains existing spending levels. 

▪️They are concerned about the rapid reductions affecting jobs and government programs in their home districts. 

▪️US President Donald Trump, for his part, praised DOGE’s work during his speech to Congress, claiming $105 billion in savings.      

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy