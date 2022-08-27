Dr Ryan Cole Update on Int'l Data, "Long Covid", Injuries & Knowing If You Got The Shot/Saline

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MIRRORED from Bright Light News
https://rumble.com/v1c6w97-dr-ryan-cole-update-on-intl-data-long-covid-injuries-and-knowing-if-you-got.html
Published Jul 13, 2022
[Iguazu Falls, Brazil]
Dr. Ryan Cole, MD, joined us at the 2nd World Covid-19 Congress to give an update on mounting vaccine injuries and the latest international data confirming early treatment effectiveness. Dr. Cole also shares his expertise on whether "long Covid" is vaccine induced and how the "vaccinated" can know if they received the spike-protein producing shot or merely a saline injection.
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To watch our last viral interview with Dr. Cole from Bath, England, click here https://brightlightnews.com/a-lipid-nanoparticle-2/