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Tens of thousands rallied in Havana in defense of Raúl Castro, accusing Washington of using the indictment as a pretext for military aggression.
Cubans say they don't want war... but they're ready for one.
Adding, about Cuban FM X post, yesterday:
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla has accused US Secretary of State Narco Rubio of fabricating pretexts to justify military aggression against Cuba.