Tens of thousands rallied in Havana in defense of Raúl Castro, accusing Washington of using the indictment as a pretext for military aggression.



Cubans say they don't want war... but they're ready for one.

Adding, about Cuban FM X post, yesterday:

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla has accused US Secretary of State Narco Rubio of fabricating pretexts to justify military aggression against Cuba.