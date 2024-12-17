RSV Walking Pneumonia Home Remedies Breathing Relief - Homemade Electrolyte & Betaine HydroChloride

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I found out alot of help breathing in the night
when my lungs were hurting and I was having trouble slowing down my
breath to fall asleep. I basically made my own lemon-lime gatorade with
himalayan pink salt (about 10 shakes) (Please try not to use table
salt). I added 1-2 tbsp of ACV and also the same of lemon or lime
juice. (You could try only the pink salt if thats all You have). Then I
took a 1/2 dose of Betaine HydroChloride (stomach acid supplement). My
ability to breathe gentle breathes without pain and fall asleep was
immediate. Every 1-3 hours when I'd wake up I'd take just a little more
home made electrolyte drink.
Weve also been breathing colloidal silver in the ultrasound vaporizer / essential oil dissuser.
The Oregano Oil pure enough to drink finally arrived (above therapeutic grade).
Also I am covered in the blood of Jesus and it was God that showed Me a dream about salt and stomach acid. They're putting something in the salt that interacts with out stomach acid and that absorbs wifi and cellphone radiation by design.