RSV Walking Pneumonia Home Remedies Breathing Relief - Homemade Electrolyte & Betaine HydroChloride

I found out alot of help breathing in the night when my lungs were hurting and I was having trouble slowing down my breath to fall asleep. I basically made my own lemon-lime gatorade with himalayan pink salt (about 10 shakes) (Please try not to use table salt). I added 1-2 tbsp of ACV and also the same of lemon or lime juice. (You could try only the pink salt if thats all You have). Then I took a 1/2 dose of Betaine HydroChloride (stomach acid supplement). My ability to breathe gentle breathes without pain and fall asleep was immediate. Every 1-3 hours when I'd wake up I'd take just a little more home made electrolyte drink.

Weve also been breathing colloidal silver in the ultrasound vaporizer / essential oil dissuser.

The Oregano Oil pure enough to drink finally arrived (above therapeutic grade).

Also I am covered in the blood of Jesus and it was God that showed Me a dream about salt and stomach acid. They're putting something in the salt that interacts with out stomach acid and that absorbs wifi and cellphone radiation by design.