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Girls in UK KNOW - Don't TRUST the Government and Don't TAKE the JAB!
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124 views • October 08, 2021
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What a clued up bunch of kids! Pray for these WISE young girls and pray for them to INFLUENCE others to THINK CRITICALLY about the way of the world and what a person ALLOWS to be PUT into their BODY!
What a clued up bunch of kids! Pray for these WISE young girls and pray for them to INFLUENCE others to THINK CRITICALLY about the way of the world and what a person ALLOWS to be PUT into their BODY!
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