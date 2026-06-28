BEHOLD, EL IS MY DELIVERANCE; I WILL TRUST, AND NOT BE AFRAID: FOR YA YAHUAH IS MY STRENGTH, ISAIAH 12, 20260627

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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
ISAIAH 12:
YESHA YAHU (Isaiah 12)
12 And on that day you shall say: O YAHUAH, I will praise You: though You were angry with me, Your anger is turned away, and You comforted me.
2 Behold, EL is my deliverance; I will trust, and not be afraid: for YA YAHUAH is my strength and my song; He also is become my deliverance.
3 Therefore with joy shall you draw water out of the wells of deliverance.
4 And in that day shall you say, Praise YAHUAH, call upon His name, declare His doings among the people, make mention that His name is exalted.
5 Sing unto YAHUAH; for He has done excellent things: this is known in all the earth.
6 Cry out and shout, you inhabitant of Tsiyon (Zion): for great is the Holy One of Yashar’el in the midst of you. Amen!
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Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us.
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