BEHOLD, EL IS MY DELIVERANCE; I WILL TRUST, AND NOT BE AFRAID: FOR YA YAHUAH IS MY STRENGTH, ISAIAH 12, 20260627

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

ISAIAH 12:

YESHA YAHU (Isaiah 12)

12 And on that day you shall say: O YAHUAH, I will praise You: though You were angry with me, Your anger is turned away, and You comforted me.

2 Behold, EL is my deliverance; I will trust, and not be afraid: for YA YAHUAH is my strength and my song; He also is become my deliverance.

3 Therefore with joy shall you draw water out of the wells of deliverance.

4 And in that day shall you say, Praise YAHUAH, call upon His name, declare His doings among the people, make mention that His name is exalted.

5 Sing unto YAHUAH; for He has done excellent things: this is known in all the earth.

6 Cry out and shout, you inhabitant of Tsiyon (Zion): for great is the Holy One of Yashar’el in the midst of you. Amen!

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Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us.

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