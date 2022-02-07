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OTTAWA’S “STATE OF EMERGENCY” FOLLOWS ARSON F@LSE FL@G & SMEAR CAMPAIGN AGAINST CANADIAN TRUCKERS!!! - Press For Truth -020722
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110 views • February 07, 2022
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Police in Ottawa are now going “on the offensive” in an attempt to end the freedom convoy trucker protest after Mayor Jim Watson declaired a state of emergency describing the situation in the nation's capital as the "the most serious emergency our city has ever faced." The heavy handed response comes after reports that “trucker protesters” attempted to set fire to an Ottawa apartment building. Meanwhile nearly simultaneously an antisemitism hoax was launched by the “Anti-Hate Network” to smear Canadian truckers but thankfully the fake news was exposed before it could do much damage to the minds of the masses. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while exposing these false flag events for what they really are!
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Police in Ottawa are now going “on the offensive” in an attempt to end the freedom convoy trucker protest after Mayor Jim Watson declaired a state of emergency describing the situation in the nation's capital as the "the most serious emergency our city has ever faced." The heavy handed response comes after reports that “trucker protesters” attempted to set fire to an Ottawa apartment building. Meanwhile nearly simultaneously an antisemitism hoax was launched by the “Anti-Hate Network” to smear Canadian truckers but thankfully the fake news was exposed before it could do much damage to the minds of the masses. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while exposing these false flag events for what they really are!
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/
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