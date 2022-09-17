Create New Account
SPR: The [Bidan] Energy Crisis
Biden Inc.

* There are so many crimes against the country being committed right now, it’s hard to keep track — but here is a huge one.

* Joe drains the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

* He sold millions of barrels of oil to China.

* White House shrugs off the threat of China purchasing land near military bases.

* High gas prices and energy shortages are results of a green energy agenda.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 September 2022

treasoncorruptiontucker carlsontraitorjoe bidenhunter bidentyrannycost of livingidiocracygreen new dealfossil fuelsgreen energyclimate hoaxideologysubversionmanufactured crisisbiden crime familymarjorie taylor greenebig guyenergy crisisprice inflationbidenflationgas priceenergy shortagegreen new scam

