SPR: The [Bidan] Energy Crisis

Biden Inc.
* There are so many crimes against the country being committed right now, it’s hard to keep track — but here is a huge one.
* Joe drains the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
* He sold millions of barrels of oil to China.
* White House shrugs off the threat of China purchasing land near military bases.
* High gas prices and energy shortages are results of a green energy agenda.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 September 2022
