On the evening of January 19, our RU troops continued to push through the Defenses of the AF of Ukraine south of the city.

(Video from the center of Bakhmut)

On the evening of January 19, our troops continued to push through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine south of the city, relying on the captured Kleshcheevka, trying to move towards the direction of Chasov Yar and establish fire control over the Chasov Yar - Artemovsk road.

In the city itself, fighting took place on the southern outskirts, where our assault groups advanced from Opytny, as well as in the southeastern quarters and the eastern industrial zone.

To the north of the city, fighting continued for Krasnaya Gora and on the near approaches to Paraskovievka.







