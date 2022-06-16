Germany: 3 yrs in Jail for Ukraine Truth

Journalist with integrity Alina Lipp, has already had 1600 Euros stolen from her German bank account for reporting the truth from Ukraine. She faces 3 years in prison without a trial if she returns to Germany from Donbass.





"The German government is fighting against freedom of speech. I am a free journalist who covers the special operation in Ukraine. They are going to sentence me now to 3 YEARS IN PRISON for telling the truth⚡️"





"According to current German law, it is only allowed to publish one-sided information that benefits the authorities. Anything that goes against this unwritten law is punished by the biased judicial machine."





"But: The independent blogging community is ready to resist censorship in the West."





"👉 I continue to work in Donetsk. If you are interested in the special project I mentioned, email me at: [email protected]"

- Alina Lipp