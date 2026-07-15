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Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)





God’s judgment is coming soon and will surprise a lot of people who think that God does not exist or who think is all about love and Who will bring in everyone to New Jerusalem.





Not so according to Revelation 20:12-13, Revelation 21:8, and Revelation 22:11, 15.





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